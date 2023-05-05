Home » EQS-Adhoc: KPS AG: Reduction of the dividend proposal of the management to the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2021/2022
EQS-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Dividend
KPS AG: Reduction of the dividend proposal of the management to the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2021/2022

05-May-2023 / 21:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KPS AG: Reduction of the dividend proposal of the management to the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2021/2022

In the notice of the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2021/2022 published in the Federal Gazette on 30 March 2023, the management of KPS AG proposed under agenda item 2 to distribute a
dividend of EUR 0.19 per no-par value share entitled to dividend. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board today passed a resolution, amending the proposal for the appropriation of profits.
The new proposal is that the unappropriated net in-come for the financial year 2021/2022 of KPS AG in the amount of EUR 22,914,116.14 should be distributed to the shareholders

  1. to use the amount of EUR 3,741,210.00 for the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.10 per no-par value share entitled to dividend, and
  2. to carry forward the remaining amount of EUR 19,172,906.14 to new account.

The reduction of the dividend proposal is, in the management’s opinion, a logical step in the interest of the company in response to the economic slowdown in the core segment of KPS and the
development of the interest rate level. The additional retained earnings contribution is part of a catalogue of measures to counter these uncertainties and to preserve the company’s liquidity
reserves and credit lines. By taking this step, the company also ensures that it remains financially flexible, can invest in the further development of the company and can act quickly when new
opportunities arise.

The chairman of the meeting will put the amended proposal for the appropriation of profits to the vote at the Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2023. Postal votes on the original proposal for the
appropriation of profits that have already been submitted via the shareholder portal are thus irrelevant. However, the Company will ensure that the amended proposal for the appropriation of profits
can also be voted on via postal vote in the shareholder portal within the period specified in the notice of the meeting.

Leonardo Musso

Sole member of Management Board

Unterfoehring, 5 May 2023

Contact:
KPS AG
Beta Street 10H
85774 Unterfoehring
Phone: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300
E-mail: [email protected]

End of Inside Information

05-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:

English

Company:

KPS AG

Beta-Str. 10 h

85774 Unterfoehring

Germany

Phone:

+49 (0)89 356 31-0

Fax:

+49 (0)89 356 31-3300

E-mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.kps.com

ISIN:

DE000A1A6V48

WKN:

A1A6V4

Listed:

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID:

1626203

End of Announcement

EQS News Service

1626203  05-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626203&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

