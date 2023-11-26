Home » EQS-Adhoc: Luminis Finance Public Limited Company: NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO NOTES Seite 1
News

EQS-Adhoc: Luminis Finance Public Limited Company: NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO NOTES Seite 1

by admin
EQS-Adhoc: Luminis Finance Public Limited Company: NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO NOTES Seite 1

Luminis Finance issued amendment to notes.
Amendments expand scope of permitted assets.
Consent solicitation received 100% support.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Luminis Finance Public Limited Company / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Luminis Finance Public Limited Company: NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO NOTES

24-Nov-2023 / 19:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO NOTES

News source: EQS Group AG | Nov 24, 2023, 7:12 p.m. | 109 |

0

0

Values ​​contained in the article

See also  Security operations left 300 procedures this weekend in Cali

You may also like

The rainy weather continues in Guangdong over the...

Dornauer would “never do anything at the expense...

Chungcheongbuk-do, special crackdown on harmful environment around schools...

Cauca and its capital are in Anato’s Tourist...

Who’s out? Mega surprise in episode 1

On the day of Navalny’s funeral, the police...

Giovanni Rodríguez confesses that he killed the “golden...

Riot police already present en masse for Navalny’s...

“Old cargo planes are no longer allowed to...

Casanare Development Plan Project is already in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy