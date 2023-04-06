06.04.2023 / 17:14 CET/EST Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Muehlhan AG: Dividend proposal / share buyback to return capital to shareholders / delisting from the stock exchange

Hamburg, April 6, 2023 – Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) (the “Company”) announces that, based on the preliminary business figures for the 2022 financial year, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board intend to pay the Annual General Meeting 2023 a dividend in the expected amount of €1.00 per share, and thus a total of approx. €19.4 million.

In order to be able to send the purchase price received from the transaction with OEP, which was completed on December 29, 2022, to the shareholders promptly, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board also intend to propose, in addition to the expected dividend, to the Annual General Meeting 2023 for the purpose of the partial repayment of the share capital to the shareholders to decide on a capital reduction by way of buying back and canceling shares. The share buyback is to take place through a voluntary public purchase offer addressed to all shareholders of the company. The total volume of the share buyback is expected to be up to around €14.6 million. Further details of the implementation of the public purchase offer are to be specified and published in an offer document by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board after the Annual General Meeting 2023, subject to the approval of the 2023 Annual General Meeting.