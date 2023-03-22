22.03.2023 / 17:22 CET/EST Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

disclosure of inside information

Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Business figures, dividends, forecast

Müller – Die lila Logistik SE

Preliminary result for the 2022 financial year

Besigheim, March 22, 2023 – The administrative board and the managing directors of Müller – Die lila Logistik SE (ISIN DE0006214687) expect a consolidated operating result (EBIT) of around 12 EUR 8 million, which is above the previously forecast corridor of EUR 3.5 to 4.5 million, subject to further charges to earnings from a project start-up. The consolidated turnover of Müller – Die lila Logistik SE in the 2022 financial year is around EUR 162 million (previous year: EUR 135.1 million) and thus below the previous forecast of around EUR 198 million.

Significant factors influencing this development of earnings and sales are, on the one hand, effects from the first-time consolidation of the Sigloch Group acquired on the basis of purchase agreements dated October 26, 2022, consisting in particular of Sigloch Distribution GmbH & Co. KG based in Blaufelden, the company property it uses including the logistics facility and Sigloch Distribution ks based in Horšovský Týn (Czech Republic) including its company property, as well as other effects from operating activities. The purchase price allocation for the acquisition of the Sigloch Group, taking into account the incidental acquisition costs, resulted in an unexpected positive effect on earnings totaling EUR 17.7 million. On the other hand, there was a negative impact on earnings of EUR – 1.9 million from the partial depreciation of the goodwill of an investment in a company acquired in 2001. In addition, a loss of around EUR – 6.7 million from a project start-up had a negative effect on the consolidated result in the operating business. The reduction in group sales compared to the previous forecast is mainly due to the fact that the consolidation of the income statements of the companies in the Sigloch Group in the group accounting of Müller – Die lila Logistik SE only took place on January 1, 2020 due to the delay in the completion of the transaction January 2023 and not retrospectively as of July 1, 2022 as previously planned.