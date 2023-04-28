EQS-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Munich: Munich Re posts quarterly result of €1.3bn

|
EQS ad hoc: Munich Reinsurance Company Aktiengesellschaft in Munich / Key word(s): Quarter Results
28-Apr-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST
Munich Re achieved both a good investment result in Q1 2023 and a pleasing operational business performance. In property-casualty reinsurance, major losses from natural catastrophes were
As of Q1 2023, Munich Re is reporting financial results for the first time in accordance with the new IFRS 9 and IFRS 17 standards. In contrast to the standards applied through
The base prospectus as well as the final terms and the basic information sheets can be obtained by clicking on the disclaimer document. Also note the further hints to this advertisement.
Contact:
Dr. Stefan Gehring
General Counsel & Group Chief Compliance Officer
End of Inside Information
28-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|
Language:
|
English
|
Company:
|
Munich Reinsurance Company public limited company in Munich
|
Queen Street 107
|
80802 München
|
Germany
|
Phone:
|
+49(0) 89 3891-0
|
Fax:
|
+49(0) 89 399 056
|
E-mail:
|
Internet:
|
www.munichre.com
|
ISIN:
|
DE0008430026, DE0008430026
|
WKN:
|
843002, 843002
|
Indices:
|
DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|
Listed:
|
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Mailand
|
EQS News ID:
|
1620733
|
End of Announcement
|
EQS News Service
1620733 28-Apr-2023 CET/CEST