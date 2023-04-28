EQS-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Munich: Munich Re posts quarterly result of €1.3bn

EQS ad hoc: Munich Reinsurance Company Aktiengesellschaft in Munich / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Munich: Munich Re posts quarterly result of €1.3bn

28-Apr-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich Re achieved both a good investment result in Q1 2023 and a pleasing operational business performance. In property-casualty reinsurance, major losses from natural catastrophes were

higher than expected. Despite these major losses, the combined ratio of about 86.5% was only slightly higher than our expectation for the full-year combined ratio of 86%. The total

technical result in life and health reinsurance was about €0.3bn for Q1, greater than a quarter of the full-year forecast of €1bn. The net result at ERGO was about €0.2bn, likewise more

than a quarter of the full-year forecast of €0.7bn. The preliminary net result of the Munich Re amounts to about €1.3bn (consensus: €1,012m1). Munich Re still anticipates a net

result of about €4bn for the 2023 financial year. Surpassing this target has become more likely due to the Q1 result.

As of Q1 2023, Munich Re is reporting financial results for the first time in accordance with the new IFRS 9 and IFRS 17 standards. In contrast to the standards applied through

2022, IAS 39 and IFRS 4, Munich Re expects higher results in life and health reinsurance owing to the earlier recognition of earnings in the profits. In property-casualty

(re)insurance, effects from the accretion of interest and from discounting currently result in a positive contribution to profits. These changes in methodology are reflected in the

expectation of a net result of about €4bn.

_____

1 Mean value derived from the estimates of 11 financial analysts