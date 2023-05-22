EQS-Adhoc: Mutares is examining the increase of the bond issued in March 2023 by a volume of up to EUR 50 million page 1

22.05.2023 / 08:01 CET/EST Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Bonds Mutares is considering increasing the bond issued in March 2023 by a volume of up to EUR 50 million.

Munich, May 22, 2023 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) (“Mutares”) decided today to review the EUR 100 million bond (ISIN: NO0012530965) issued in March 2023 with a four-year term as part of the existing Increase option by way of a private placement by a volume of up to EUR 50 million. Pareto Securities and Arctic Securities have been retained to arrange a series of meetings with interested investors. The net proceeds accruing to Mutares from the increase are to be used for general business purposes and further portfolio growth, including the financing of further company acquisitions.

The final decision on increasing the issuance volume of the bond will be made by Mutares depending on market conditions. Mutares will inform the capital market and the public about the course of the transaction in accordance with the legal provisions.

