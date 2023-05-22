Home » EQS-Adhoc: Mutares is examining the increase of the bond issued in March 2023 by a volume of up to EUR 50 million page 1
News

EQS-Adhoc: Mutares is examining the increase of the bond issued in March 2023 by a volume of up to EUR 50 million page 1

by admin
EQS-Adhoc: Mutares is examining the increase of the bond issued in March 2023 by a volume of up to EUR 50 million page 1

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Bonds
Mutares is considering increasing the bond issued in March 2023 by a volume of up to EUR 50 million.

22.05.2023 / 08:01 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSFER, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE MAY BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Mutares is considering increasing the bond issued in March 2023 by a volume of up to EUR 50 million.

Munich, May 22, 2023 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) (“Mutares”) decided today to review the EUR 100 million bond (ISIN: NO0012530965) issued in March 2023 with a four-year term as part of the existing Increase option by way of a private placement by a volume of up to EUR 50 million. Pareto Securities and Arctic Securities have been retained to arrange a series of meetings with interested investors. The net proceeds accruing to Mutares from the increase are to be used for general business purposes and further portfolio growth, including the financing of further company acquisitions.

The final decision on increasing the issuance volume of the bond will be made by Mutares depending on market conditions. Mutares will inform the capital market and the public about the course of the transaction in accordance with the legal provisions.

See also  Cuba, Biden revokes the restrictions of the Trump era

Important instructions

This notification is an ad hoc notification pursuant to Art 17 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse. It does not constitute financial analysis, advice or recommendation related to financial instruments, nor is this announcement an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America (“United States“), Australia, Canada, Japan or otherwise Jurisdictions in which an offer is subject to legal restrictions.

You may also like

Indigenous group joins the search for children

Income tax consequences of the sale of dividend...

archives, libraries and museums, can be presented until...

“In recent years there was no will to...

Word of the Day∣Rehabilitation International Centennial Celebration

Record fine of 1.2 billion euros against Facebook...

At the Police School, a cadet was arrested...

Although it looks terrible, it has permission

Argentina: “My books create a panorama of racism...

Dog waits to be adopted by a family...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy