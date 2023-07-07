EQS-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA increases dividend proposal for the 2022 financial year to EUR 1.75 page 1

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend/General Meeting

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA increases dividend proposal for the 2022 financial year to EUR 1.75

06.07.2023 / 23:14 CET/EST

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA increases dividend proposal for the 2022 financial year to EUR 1.75

Munich, July 6, 2023 – The Management Board of Mutares Management SE, the general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) (“Company”), and the Supervisory Board of the company decided today that on July 10 2023 to propose the distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.75 per dividend-entitled share for the appropriation of the unappropriated profit for the 2022 financial year in the amount of EUR 117,828,514.82.

This dividend amount consists of a basic dividend of EUR 1.00 (previous year: EUR 1.00) per dividend-entitled share, which was announced on April 6, 2023 and is in line with the long-term dividend policy, and an additionally proposed performance dividend for the 2022 financial year in the amount of EUR 0.75 (previous year: EUR 0.50) per dividend-entitled share.

Disclaimer

This notification is an ad hoc notification pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. It does not constitute financial analysis, advice or recommendation related to financial instruments, nor is this announcement an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America (“United States“), Australia, Canada, Japan or other jurisdictions where an offer is subject to legal restrictions.