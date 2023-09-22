Home » EQS-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA updates dividend strategy: minimum dividend of EUR 2.00 per share per fiscal year Seite 1
EQS-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA updates dividend strategy: minimum dividend of EUR 2.00 per share per fiscal year

22-Sep-2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA updates dividend strategy: minimum dividend of EUR 2.00 per share per fiscal year

22-Sep-2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA updates dividend strategy: minimum dividend of EUR 2.00 per share per fiscal year

Munich, September 22, 2023 – The Management Board of Mutares Management SE, the general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) (“Company“), and the Company’s
Supervisory Board today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board of Mutares Management SE, to update the Company’s dividend strategy.

The Company continues to adhere to a sustainably designed dividend strategy. In the future, however, a minimum dividend in the amount of EUR 2.00 per share entitled to dividend shall be distributed
to the shareholders per fiscal year.

In extraordinarily successful fiscal years with substantial surplus liquidity, the Company will also consider in the future, when proposing the appropriation of profits, the extent to which the
remaining net profit should be used for further business expansion or additionally distributed to shareholders in the form of a possible bonus dividend to be reported separately in the
future.

Disclaimer

See also  They will investigate 5 former servers and an official of the ANT for leases in Islas del Rosario

This announcement is an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. It does not constitute financial analysis or advice or recommendation relating to financial
instruments, nor is this announcement an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America (“United States“), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other
jurisdiction in which an offer is restricted by law.

