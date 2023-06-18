EQS-Adhoc: net digital AG: Acquiring-Bank-Partner announces discontinuation of the “ePayment Partners” division at short notice; net digitial AG expects a drop in sales

EQS-Ad-hoc: net digital AG / Key word(s): Development of sales

net digital AG: Acquiring bank partner announces discontinuation of the “ePayment Partners” division at short notice; net digitial AG expects a drop in sales

16.06.2023 / 22:51 CET/EST

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Dusseldorf (June 16, 2023); net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, ticker symbol: VRL) was informed today by a German acquiring bank and partner of the company that it will discontinue its “ePayment Partners” business area in the short term. The Management Board of net digital AG assumes that the corresponding termination of the contractual relationship by the Acquiring Bank will be received in the coming days. net digital AG expects that this will result in monthly sales losses in the high five-digit euro range in the Payment division in the coming months. The Management Board assumes that the impact on sales will be largely limited to the 2023 financial year. The exact effects of this unexpected contract termination by the Acquiring Bank on net digital AG’s results for the 2023 financial year cannot yet be foreseen. The management board of net digital AG aims to compensate for this loss of the acquiring bank as quickly as possible within the coming months by transferring the business transactions concerned to an adequate partner.

The board of directors of net digital AG is taking this announced termination of the contract as an opportunity to increasingly rely on multiple partners in international business in the future. In Germany, on the other hand, the focus is to be sharpened on the company’s own payment service provider license, thereby expanding mobile business in particular.



Information and explanations of the issuer to this communication:

About net digital AG

net digital AG is a partner to many medium-sized and large companies in the telecommunications, media and entertainment sectors and uses its own technology platform to develop global and individually customized digital payment solutions with a focus on digital content distribution. Content distribution solutions focus on entertainment, music and video. The approximately 300 international customers of net digital AG include, for example, large telecommunications and media groups as well as various public transport companies. net digital AG reaches more than 100 million consumers via the technology platform. The net digital AG shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the abbreviation “VRL” (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, WKN: A2BPK3).

