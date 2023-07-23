EQS-Adhoc: No resolution on certain capital measures at the Annual General Meeting Seite 1

EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Corporate Action

No resolution on certain capital measures at the Annual General Meeting

21-Jul-2023 / 18:54 CET/CEST

The Management Board of aap Implantate AG (“aap” or the “Company”) today resolved to remove certain agenda items originally proposed for resolution at the Company’s

forthcoming Annual General Meeting on July 25, 2023 regarding

Reduction of the share capital of the Company from EUR 8,955,849.00 by EUR 6,716,887.00 to EUR 2,238,962.00 (agenda items 7 and 8);

Adjustment of the Company’s existing conditional capital (agenda item 10);

Authorization to issue convertible bonds, bonds with warrants, profit participation rights and/or participating bonds (or combinations of these instruments) with the option to exclude

subscription rights, and creation of a new Conditional Capital 2023/I in the amount of up to EUR 375,679.00 (agenda item 11)

No resolution will therefore be passed on the above agenda items. The background to this is that individual shareholders and shareholder groups have signaled reservations about the above agenda

items based on their internal Articles of Association. Otherwise, the agenda including the numbering of the agenda items remains unchanged.

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to

the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising

development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately

solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while at international level it primarily uses a broad network of

distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. This involves sales both via distribution

agents and as part of partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For

