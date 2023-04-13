Home News EQS-Adhoc: PALFINGER AG: Firm forecast of revenue and earnings for the full year 2023 and Q1 2023
EQS-Adhoc: PALFINGER AG: Firm forecast of revenue and earnings for the full year 2023 and Q1 2023

EQS-Adhoc: PALFINGER AG: Firm forecast of revenue and earnings for the full year 2023 and Q1 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Forecast
PALFINGER AG: Firm forecast of revenue and earnings for the full year 2023 and Q1 2023

13-Apr-2023 / 21:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PALFINGER AG / Firm forecast of revenue and earnings
for the full year 2023 and Q1 2023

Bergheim, Austria, April 13, 2023

Based on the preliminary result for the first quarter of 2023, PALFINGER AG expects revenues of more than EUR 2.4 billion (2022: EUR 2.2 billion) and is aiming for an EBIT
of EUR 200 million (2022: EUR 150.4 million) for the full year 2023. Revenue in Q1 2023 will amount to around EUR 590 million (Q1 2022:
EUR 485.6 million), with EBIT around EUR 49 million (Q1 2022: EUR 30.4 million).

As planned, the final figures for Q1 2023 will be published on April 28, 2023.

+++

For further information please contact:
Hannes Roither | Group spokesperson | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | [email protected]

End of Inside Information

13-Apr-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
News source: EQS Group AG

See also  Belluno, the blow of bills on shops: refrigerators turned off and photovoltaic panels

