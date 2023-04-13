EQS-Ad-hoc: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Forecast

PALFINGER AG: Firm forecast of revenue and earnings for the full year 2023 and Q1 2023

13-Apr-2023 / 21:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bergheim, Austria, April 13, 2023

Based on the preliminary result for the first quarter of 2023, PALFINGER AG expects revenues of more than EUR 2.4 billion (2022: EUR 2.2 billion) and is aiming for an EBIT

of EUR 200 million (2022: EUR 150.4 million) for the full year 2023. Revenue in Q1 2023 will amount to around EUR 590 million (Q1 2022:

EUR 485.6 million), with EBIT around EUR 49 million (Q1 2022: EUR 30.4 million).

As planned, the final figures for Q1 2023 will be published on April 28, 2023.

