|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Forecast
13-Apr-2023 / 21:12 CET/CEST
PALFINGER AG / Firm forecast of revenue and earnings
for the full year 2023 and Q1 2023
Bergheim, Austria, April 13, 2023
Based on the preliminary result for the first quarter of 2023, PALFINGER AG expects revenues of more than EUR 2.4 billion (2022: EUR 2.2 billion) and is aiming for an EBIT
As planned, the final figures for Q1 2023 will be published on April 28, 2023.
+++
For further information please contact:
End of Inside Information
13-Apr-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
EQS-Adhoc: PALFINGER AG: Firm forecast of revenue and earnings for the full year 2023 and Q1 2023
12