EQS-Ad-hoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Forecast
14-March-2023 / 18:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Graefelfing, March 14, 2023 – The Management Board of PharmaSGP Holding SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5) has agreed on the forecast for consolidated revenue and adjusted consolidated earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) of the PharmaSGP Group for the financial year 2023 based on an evaluation that was completed today of current data on the previous
and expected business development in the current financial year. In view of the continued positive business development as well as the positive outlook, the Management Board expects consolidated
revenues in the range of € 91 million to € 96 million for the financial year 2023 (previous year, based on preliminary figures: € 85.8 million). In addition, the Management Board forecasts adjusted
EBITDA of between € 30 million and € 34 million (previous year, based on preliminary figures: € 28.2 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.0% to 35.4% (previous year, based on
preliminary figures: 32.9%).

The preliminary figures for the full financial year 2022 will be published as planned on March 15, 2023.

Note: The key figure “adjusted EBITDA” is not a key figure according to IFRS. Information on the adjustments used to derive adjusted EBITDA is available in the PharmaSGP Holding SE Annual Report
2021 on p. 40 (available at https://ir.pharmasgp.com).

##### End of the ad hoc announcement ####

Contact:
Comet AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 (0)611-20585528
Mail: [email protected]

14-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:

English

Company:

PharmaSGP Holding SE

Lochhamer blow 1

82166 Graefelfing

Germany

E-mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

ISIN:

DE000A2P4LJ5

WKN:

A2P4LJ

Listed:

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich

EQS News ID:

1582443

End of Announcement

EQS News Service

1582443 14-March-2023 CET/EST

