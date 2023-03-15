14-March-2023 / 18:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PharmaSGP Holding SE releases forecast for full year 2023

Graefelfing, March 14, 2023 – The Management Board of PharmaSGP Holding SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5) has agreed on the forecast for consolidated revenue and adjusted consolidated earnings before

interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) of the PharmaSGP Group for the financial year 2023 based on an evaluation that was completed today of current data on the previous

and expected business development in the current financial year. In view of the continued positive business development as well as the positive outlook, the Management Board expects consolidated

revenues in the range of € 91 million to € 96 million for the financial year 2023 (previous year, based on preliminary figures: € 85.8 million). In addition, the Management Board forecasts adjusted

EBITDA of between € 30 million and € 34 million (previous year, based on preliminary figures: € 28.2 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.0% to 35.4% (previous year, based on

preliminary figures: 32.9%).

The preliminary figures for the full financial year 2022 will be published as planned on March 15, 2023.

Note: The key figure “adjusted EBITDA” is not a key figure according to IFRS. Information on the adjustments used to derive adjusted EBITDA is available in the PharmaSGP Holding SE Annual Report

2021 on p. 40 (available at https://ir.pharmasgp.com).

Contact:

Comet AG

Claudius Krause

Phone: +49 (0)611-20585528

Mail: [email protected]

