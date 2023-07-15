EQS-Adhoc: PlanetHome Investment AG: Expansion of the company’s Management Board: Appointment of Mr. Jacinto Gonzales Ruiz as new Management Board member for Sales

EQS-Ad-hoc: PlanetHome Investment AG / Key word(s): Personnel

PlanetHome Investment AG: Expansion of the company’s board of directors: Appointment of Mr. Jacinto Gonzales Ruiz as new board member for sales

14.07.2023 / 18:35 CET/EST

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Berlin, July 14, 2023

The Supervisory Board of PlanetHome Investment AG today unanimously appointed Mr. Jacinto Gonzales Ruiz as a new member of the Management Board with effect from July 15, 2023. Mr. Jacinto Gonzales Ruiz will be responsible in particular for sales.

Mr. Jacinto Gonzales Ruiz is a qualified banker and has been selling financial products since 1988. Before being appointed to the company’s Management Board, he worked successfully at Deutsche Bank and Postbank in the sales department. Mr. Jacinto Gonzales Ruiz brings with him great experience and a valuable network for the expansion of sales for Planethome Investment AG.



Ende der Insider information

07/14/2023 CET/CEST



