EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
03.03.2023 / 21:59 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Berlin, March 3, 2023 – As of today, ACCENTRO Real Estate AG has met all the conditions for the successful implementation of the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond (volume EUR 250 million) and the bond 2021/2026 (volume EUR 100 million). The agreements for the refinancing of the two aforementioned bonds with the changes already published on December 16, 2022 are therefore expected to come into force within the next two working days.

Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)30 887181272
[email protected]

Berlin, March 3, 2023

The board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

03/03/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include statutory reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
