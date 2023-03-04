|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
03.03.2023 / 21:59 CET/EST
Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and 2021/2026 bonds successfully completed
Berlin, March 3, 2023 – As of today, ACCENTRO Real Estate AG has met all the conditions for the successful implementation of the refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond (volume EUR 250 million) and the bond 2021/2026 (volume EUR 100 million). The agreements for the refinancing of the two aforementioned bonds with the changes already published on December 16, 2022 are therefore expected to come into force within the next two working days.
