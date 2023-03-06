Home News EQS-Adhoc: Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and the 2021/2026 bonds successfully completed
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
03-March-2023 / 21:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 3 March 2023 – ACCENTRO Real Estate AG today fulfilled all conditions precedent for the successful implementation of refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond (volume EUR 250 million)
and the 2021/2026 bond (volume EUR 100 million). The refinancing of the two aforementioned bonds thus is expected to become effective within the next two business days with the amendments
already published on 16 December 2022.

Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)30 887181272
[email protected]

Berlin, 3 March 2023

The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchange: Frankfurter Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

03-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:

English

Company:

Accentro Real Estate AG

Kantstr. 44/45

10625 Berlin

Germany

Phone:

+49 (0)30 – 887 181 – 0

Fax:

+49 (0)30 – 887 181 – 11

E-mail:

[email protected]accentro.ag

Internet:

www.accentro.ag

ISIN:

DE000A0KFKB3

WKN:

A0KFKB

Listed:

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID:

1574843

End of Announcement

EQS News Service

1574843 03-March-2023 CET/EST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574843&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

