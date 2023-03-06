EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and the 2021/2026 bonds successfully completed 03-March-2023 / 21:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and the 2021/2026 bonds successfully completed