EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
03-March-2023 / 21:59 CET/CEST
Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and the 2021/2026 bonds successfully completed
Berlin, 3 March 2023 – ACCENTRO Real Estate AG today fulfilled all conditions precedent for the successful implementation of refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond (volume EUR 250 million)
and the 2021/2026 bond (volume EUR 100 million). The refinancing of the two aforementioned bonds thus is expected to become effective within the next two business days with the amendments
already published on 16 December 2022.
Notifying person:
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)30 887181272
[email protected]
Berlin, 3 March 2023
The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
D-10625 Berlin
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5
Stock exchange: Frankfurter Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
