Sedlmayr Grund und Immobilien AG: Preliminary result for the 2021/2022 financial year significantly below the previous year’s result due to the need for impairment

München, 10.03.2023 – In the course of finalizing the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2021/2022 financial year ending on September 30, 2022, the Management Board of Sedlmayr Grund und Immobilien AG came to the conclusion that the annual and consolidated net income for the 2021/2022 financial year was significantly below the respective result of the previous year.

Sedlmayr Grund und Immobilien AG carries out project developments via the affiliated company Sedlmayr & Co. Projektentwicklungs GmbH. The development sites are located in the greater Berlin area and are owned by companies in which Sedlmayr & Co. Projektentwicklungs GmbH holds shares. The drastic increase in construction costs, the skyrocketing interest rates and the slump in the real estate investment market are also affecting the values ​​of these development properties. Therefore, a revaluation of the real estate and, as a result, also of receivables and share values ​​was necessary.

In the individual financial statements of Sedlmayr Grund und Immobilien AG, the depreciation of shares in Sedlmayr & Co. Projektentwicklungs GmbH is expected to amount to EUR 280k and the value adjustment of receivables from this is expected to amount to EUR 18,320k.

In the consolidated financial statements, this leads to a write-down of shares in companies in which an investment is held of an estimated EUR 4,005 thousand and a value adjustment of receivables of an estimated EUR 42,404 thousand.

Based on the preliminary figures available so far, the Management Board expects a net profit (HGB) of Sedlmayr Grund und Immobilien AG of probably EUR 25,055 thousand (previous year 2020/2021: EUR 40,040 thousand) and a consolidated annual loss (HGB) of probably EUR 928 thousand (previous year’s profit 2020/2021: EUR 49,029k). The annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2021/2022 financial year are expected to be published in April 2023.

Contact:

Alexander Adam

Member of the Board

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 089 51 2222 15

