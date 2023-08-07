EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Changes to SMT Scharf AG’s Managing Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SMT Scharf AG: Changes to SMT Scharf AG’s Managing Board
07-Aug-2023 / 12:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SMT Scharf AG: Changes to SMT Scharf AG’s Managing Board
Hamm, 07 August 2023 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) hereby gives notice that Mr. Hans Joachim Theiß has informed the Supervisory Board that he will not be extending his contract,
which ends on December 31, 2023, and will be seeking a new professional challenge after more than eight years at SMT Scharf. Having served on the company’s Supervisory Board, Mr. Theiß has acted in
the combined role of the company’s CEO and CFO since 2015. The Supervisory Board is confident that it will be able to appoint a successor to the position of CEO in the near future. Similarly, COO
Wolfgang Embert will not be renewing his contract that is also due to end on December 31, 2023, for reasons of age.
Contact
Investor Relations
Comet AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel: +49(0)611 – 205855-23
Fax: +49(0)611 – 205855-66
email: burbach@cometis.de
End of Inside Information
07-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone:
+49 2381 960-01
Fax:
+49 2381 960-311
E-mail:
info@smtscharf.com
Internet:
www.smtscharf.com
ISIN:
DE000A3DRAE2
WKN:
A3DRAE
Listed:
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
1697463
End of Announcement
EQS News Service
1697463 07-Aug-2023 CET/EST