EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Changes to SMT Scharf AG’s Managing Board

SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SMT Scharf AG: Changes to SMT Scharf AG’s Managing Board

07-Aug-2023 / 12:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG: Changes to SMT Scharf AG’s Managing Board

Hamm, 07 August 2023 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) hereby gives notice that Mr. Hans Joachim Theiß has informed the Supervisory Board that he will not be extending his contract,

which ends on December 31, 2023, and will be seeking a new professional challenge after more than eight years at SMT Scharf. Having served on the company’s Supervisory Board, Mr. Theiß has acted in

the combined role of the company’s CEO and CFO since 2015. The Supervisory Board is confident that it will be able to appoint a successor to the position of CEO in the near future. Similarly, COO

Wolfgang Embert will not be renewing his contract that is also due to end on December 31, 2023, for reasons of age.

Contact

Investor Relations

Comet AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel: +49(0)611 – 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 – 205855-66

email: burbach@cometis.de

End of Inside Information

07-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:

English

Company:

SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Germany

Phone:

+49 2381 960-01

Fax:

+49 2381 960-311

E-mail:

info@smtscharf.com

Internet:

www.smtscharf.com

ISIN:

DE000A3DRAE2

WKN:

A3DRAE

Listed:

Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID:

1697463

End of Announcement

EQS News Service

1697463 07-Aug-2023 CET/EST

