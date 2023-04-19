EQS-Adhoc: Solutiance AG resolves cash capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to ten percent of the share capital – placement begins on April 20th

EQS-Ad-hoc: Solutiance AG / Key word(s): Capital increase/Corporate action

Solutiance AG decides on a cash capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to ten percent of the share capital – placement begins on April 20th

19.04.2023 / 20:09 CET/EST

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

The Management Board of Solutiance AG (ISIN: DE000A32VN59), smart sourcing provider for the operation of real estate, today passed the resolution, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a capital increase against cash contributions by partially using the authorized capital 2021, excluding the subscription rights of the existing shareholders. In the course of the transaction, which is being accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, Gräfelfing, the share capital of Solutiance AG is to be increased by a nominal amount of up to EUR 547,304 to up to EUR 6,020,347. The new shares will be offered as part of a private placement. The issue price of the new shares is EUR 1.70 per share. The proceeds of the transaction are to be used to finance the further growth of Solutiance AG. The placement begins tomorrow, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2022 and will be included in the existing OTC listing of the Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart stock exchanges.



Ende der Insider information

04/19/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include legal reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.

media archive below