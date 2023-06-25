EQS-Adhoc: SynBiotic SE: Implementation of a non-cash capital increase decided.

EQS-Ad-hoc: SynBiotic SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

SynBiotic SE: Implementation of a non-cash capital increase decided.

Munich, June 24, 2023 – SynBiotic SE today concluded an agreement with one of the company’s loan creditors, according to which their loan claim of approx. EUR 912,000 will be contributed to the company as part of a non-cash capital increase against the granting of 227,900 shares.

The company therefore intends to increase the share capital of the company by using the authorized capital 2022/I from EUR 4,677,379.00 by EUR 227,900.00 to EUR 4,905,279.00 against contributions in kind by issuing 227,900 new no-par value registered shares a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share at an issue price of EUR 4.00 per share (“New Shares”). The shareholders’ subscription rights are excluded. The non-cash capital increase is to be implemented promptly.

About SynBiotic SE:

SynBiotic SE is the largest listed group of companies in Europe in the hemp and cannabis sector and pursues a buy & build investment strategy focused on the EU. The group of companies covers the entire supply chain from cultivation through production to trading from the field to the shelf. A core business of the company is the research & development, production and marketing of cannabinoid and terpene-based solutions to major societal problems such as pain, sleep and anxiety. In addition to the food supplement and cosmetics market, SynBiotic SE is also active in the medical and, in the future, also in the recreational cannabis sector.

