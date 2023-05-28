EQS-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx AG signs purchase agreement for the acquisition of Liberty Mutual Insurance Inc.’s Latin American business by HDI International AG

|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Acquisition
27-May-2023 / 11:13 CET/CEST
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014
Talanx AG signs purchase agreement for the acquisition of Liberty Mutual Insurance Inc.’s Latin American business by HDI International AG
Hannover, 27.05.2023: Today, Talanx AG, through its subsidiary, HDI International AG, entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the Latin American business of Liberty Mutual Insurance Inc.
(“Liberty”). Subject to customary adjustment clauses, the purchase price amounts to approximately EUR 1.38 billion (approximately 1.48 billion).
The acquisition encompasses Liberty’s retail business in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Ecuador and records gross written premiums of approximately EUR 1.7 billion. The transaction is subject
to approval by the relevant governmental and regulatory authorities and is expected to close in the first half of 2024.
Talanx AG
The Management Board
Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI place 1
30659 Hannover
Tel: +49 511 3747 2793
End of Inside Information
