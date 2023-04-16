EQS-Adhoc: The Naga Group AG decides to issue a convertible bond under exclusion of the statutory subscription right

15.04.2023 / 13:38 CET/EST Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

EQS-Ad-hoc: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Bond issue The Naga Group AG decides to issue a convertible bond under exclusion of the statutory subscription right

– Naga Group AG decides to issue a convertible bond excluding statutory subscription rights –

Hamburg, April 15, 2023. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of The Naga Group AG today resolved to issue a convertible bond excluding the statutory subscription right for the shareholders with a total nominal value of USD 8,200,000.00. The company already has a subscription commitment from a major investor. The issue amount corresponds to 100% of the nominal value. The convertible bond has a coupon of 11% and a term of 6 months, from April 28, 2023 to October 30, 2023. The conversion price is USD 1.97. Conversion is possible at any time during the term. If the conversion is complete, the share capital will increase by EUR 4,162,436, which corresponds to approx. 7.7% of the current share capital.

Contact:

The NAGA Group AG

Andreas Luecke

board of directors

High bleaching 12

20354 Hamburg

T: +49 (0)40 524 77910

E: [email protected]

Ende der Insider information

