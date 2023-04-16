Home » EQS-Adhoc: The Naga Group AG decides to issue a convertible bond under exclusion of the statutory subscription right
EQS-Adhoc: The Naga Group AG decides to issue a convertible bond under exclusion of the statutory subscription right

EQS-Adhoc: The Naga Group AG decides to issue a convertible bond under exclusion of the statutory subscription right

EQS-Ad-hoc: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Bond issue
The Naga Group AG decides to issue a convertible bond under exclusion of the statutory subscription right

15.04.2023 / 13:38 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation

– Naga Group AG decides to issue a convertible bond excluding statutory subscription rights –

Hamburg, April 15, 2023. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of The Naga Group AG today resolved to issue a convertible bond excluding the statutory subscription right for the shareholders with a total nominal value of USD 8,200,000.00. The company already has a subscription commitment from a major investor. The issue amount corresponds to 100% of the nominal value. The convertible bond has a coupon of 11% and a term of 6 months, from April 28, 2023 to October 30, 2023. The conversion price is USD 1.97. Conversion is possible at any time during the term. If the conversion is complete, the share capital will increase by EUR 4,162,436, which corresponds to approx. 7.7% of the current share capital.

Contact:
The NAGA Group AG
Andreas Luecke
board of directors
High bleaching 12
20354 Hamburg
T: +49 (0)40 524 77910
E: [email protected]

Ende der Insider information

04/15/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include legal reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
media archive below

Language:

Deutsch

Company:

The NAGA Group AG

High bleaching 12

20354 Hamburg

Deutschland

E-Mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.naga.com

ISIN:

DE000A161NR7

WKN:

A161 NO

indices:

Scale 30

The stock exchange:

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID:

1608417

end of message

EQS News-Service

1608417 15.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608417&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

