EQS-Ad-hoc: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
02.03.2023 / 21:18 CET/EST
tokentus investment AG announces a non-cash unscheduled write-down on an investment
Frankfurt am Main, March 2nd, 2023 – The Management Board of tokentus investment AG (the “Company”) (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) decided today to carry out a non-cash, unscheduled and complete write-down on the investment as of December 31, 2022 at Celsius Network Ltd., London.
The non-cash impact on earnings for the company’s annual financial statements as of December 31, 2022 is approximately €1.2 million.
The reason for the write-down is the developments in the voluntary Chapter 11 process of the Celsius Network. A planned successful restructuring, in which the shareholders of Celsius Network are taken into account, is not evident from the company’s point of view for various reasons.
Contact Investor Relations:
Oliver Michel
CEO of tokentus investment AG
Tel: +49 175 7222 351
[email protected]
Language:
Deutsch
Company:
tokentus investment AG
Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork
60329 Frankfurt
Deutschland
E-Mail:
Internet:
www.tokentus.com
ISIN:
DE000A3CN9R8
WKN:
A3CN9R
The stock exchange:
Open market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID:
1573717
