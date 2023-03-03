02.03.2023 / 21:18 CET/EST Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Frankfurt am Main, March 2nd, 2023 – The Management Board of tokentus investment AG (the “Company”) (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) decided today to carry out a non-cash, unscheduled and complete write-down on the investment as of December 31, 2022 at Celsius Network Ltd., London.

The non-cash impact on earnings for the company’s annual financial statements as of December 31, 2022 is approximately €1.2 million.

The reason for the write-down is the developments in the voluntary Chapter 11 process of the Celsius Network. A planned successful restructuring, in which the shareholders of Celsius Network are taken into account, is not evident from the company’s point of view for various reasons.

Contact Investor Relations:

Oliver Michel

CEO of tokentus investment AG

Tel: +49 175 7222 351

[email protected]

