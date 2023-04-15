EQS-Adhoc: TRATON SE announces preliminary results for 3M 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Quarterly Results

TRATON SE announces preliminary results for 3M 2023

14.04.2023 / 20:37 CET/EST

Munich, April 14, 2023 – Supported by continued strong demand for commercial vehicles, improved production volumes and a strong product positioning, the TRATON GROUP recorded very strong development in the first three months of 2023, which significantly exceeded market expectations.

Based on preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP expects sales of around 84,600 vehicles and revenue of around EUR11.2 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Order intake is expected to be around 68,500 vehicles, based in particular on continued cautious acceptance of orders given a very large order backlog and despite continued strong market demand.

For the first quarter of 2023, the TRATON GROUP expects an operating profit (adjusted)* of around EUR935 million and an operating return on investment (adjusted)* of around 8.4%. Essential for the development are above all a strong improvement in the operating results (adjusted) of Scania Vehicles & Services (operating result (adjusted) around 550 million euros; operating return (adjusted) 13.3%) and MAN Truck & Bus (operating Earnings (adjusted) around 195 million euros; operating return (adjusted) 5.8%).

The net cash flow of TRATON Operations is expected to be around EUR 735 million. This includes proceeds from the sale of Scania Financial Services Russia in the amount of 400 million euros.

Against the background of the better than expected development in the first three months of the year, the TRATON GROUP intends to review the forecast for the 2023 fiscal year and to publish the result of the review with the interim report on May 2, 2023.

*The definitions of the operating profit (adjusted) and the operating return on investment (adjusted) can be found on page 54 of the Annual Report 2022 – https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/finanzberichte-_-presentations.html

Contact:

Lars Corinth

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 152 3137 3138

[email protected]

TRATON SE

Hanauer Strasse 26

80992 Munich, Germany

www.traton.com

