EQS-Adhoc: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Early repayment of the subordinated, fixed or variable interest debentures, ISIN: XS 0808635436 on 31.7.2023

Vienna, June 19, 2023

The Management Board of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (“UNIQA”, FN 92933t) today announced the termination and early repayment of the EUR 350,000,000 subordinated, fixed or variable-interest debentures issued on July 31, 2013, ISIN XS 0808635436 (the “Bond”) , of which a total nominal amount of EUR 148,700,000.00 is currently outstanding, with effect from July 31, 2023.

The approval of the Austrian Financial Market Authority required for this was granted.

The bond will be repaid in full on July 31, 2023 in the amount of the outstanding nominal value of EUR 148,700,000.00 plus accrued interest.

The termination notice to the bondholders according to § 11 of the bond terms will be published in the next few days.

