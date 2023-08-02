EQS-Adhoc: United Internet AG: 1&1 sets the course for nationwide 5G: Signing of a binding preliminary agreement for a long-term, exclusive national roaming partnership with Vodafone page 1

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Contract

United Internet AG: 1&1 sets the course for nationwide 5G: Signing of a binding preliminary agreement for a long-term, exclusive national roaming partnership with Vodafone

02.08.2023 / 12:45 CET/CEST

Montabaur, August 2, 2023. 1&1 Mobilfunk GmbH (“1&1 Mobilfunk”), a subsidiary of 1&1 AG and indirect subsidiary of United Internet AG, today signed a binding preliminary agreement with Vodafone GmbH (“Vodafone”) for a long-term, exclusive National roaming partnership established.

In the binding preliminary contract, the parties have committed themselves to concluding a final national roaming cooperation as soon as possible. The national roaming cooperation will include the non-discriminatory provision of national roaming services in areas not yet covered by the new 1&1 mobile network and, in particular, access to Vodafone’s 5G network including the 2G and 4G mobile standards as well as future mobile standards and technologies.

The start date for the national roaming services from Vodafone will be one year after the conclusion of the final national roaming cooperation, but no later than October 1, 2024. The basic term of the national roaming cooperation will be five years from then on. 1&1 Mobilfunk will have the right to extend the term of the national roaming cooperation up to two times for a further five years each time – i.e. for up to a further 10 years. A three-year transitional period follows the end of the contract.

The calculation basis is a so-called capacity model, in which 1&1 remunerates the percentage of the Vodafone network used by its customers at a fixed price per percentage point. This fixed price changes from time to time in line with the percentage cost development of the Vodafone network. The conditions are thus based on future market developments and enable 1&1 to offer long-term competitive offers.

