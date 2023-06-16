EQS-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG: Increased capital recommendation and cancellation of dividend payment for 2022 Seite 1

Hamburg, 16 June 2023 – Based on the net profit for the financial year 2022, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) had announced at the beginning of 2023 their intention to propose a dividend payment of approximately EUR 3.6 million (36 euro cents per share) at the next Annual General Meeting.

16-Jun-2023 / 16:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The impact of the regulatory measures as part of the ongoing special audit pursuant to Section 44 Paragraph 1 of the German Banking Act (KWG) mentioned in the ad hoc announcement from 02/06/2023

require an adjustment of the business planning, as the originally advised result for the financial year 2023 will not be achieved under these circumstances due to a loss of commission income in the

Commercial Banking business division respectively in the payment transaction business.

In addition, the capital recommendation (formerly: equity target ratio) was raised by BaFin from previously 2.7% to 6.5% due to the planned adjustments of the business strategy and the future

profit situation. Varengold Bank has the ability to meet these increased requirements.

However, according to the latest developments and for the purpose of precautionary measures as well as to strengthen the capital base, the Management Board intends to carry forward the net profit

for the financial year 2022 in its entirety with the approval of the Supervisory Board and the next Annual General Meeting in August 2023 and thus not to distribute a dividend for the year 2022.

Varengold Bank will report in the short term as soon as the business planning has been finally adjusted and a new profit forecast for the financial year 2023 can be derived.



Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann

Management Board

Frank Otten

Management Board

