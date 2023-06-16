Home » EQS-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG: Increased capital recommendation and cancellation of dividend payment for 2022 Seite 1
News

EQS-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG: Increased capital recommendation and cancellation of dividend payment for 2022 Seite 1

by admin
EQS-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG: Increased capital recommendation and cancellation of dividend payment for 2022 Seite 1

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Development of Sales
Varengold Bank AG: Increased capital recommendation and cancellation of dividend payment for 2022

16-Jun-2023 / 16:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Varengold Bank AG: Increased capital recommendation and cancellation of dividend payment for 2022

Hamburg, 16 June 2023 – Based on the net profit for the financial year 2022, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) had announced at the
beginning of 2023 their intention to propose a dividend payment of approximately EUR 3.6 million (36 euro cents per share) at the next Annual General Meeting.

The impact of the regulatory measures as part of the ongoing special audit pursuant to Section 44 Paragraph 1 of the German Banking Act (KWG) mentioned in the ad hoc announcement from 02/06/2023
require an adjustment of the business planning, as the originally advised result for the financial year 2023 will not be achieved under these circumstances due to a loss of commission income in the
Commercial Banking business division respectively in the payment transaction business.

In addition, the capital recommendation (formerly: equity target ratio) was raised by BaFin from previously 2.7% to 6.5% due to the planned adjustments of the business strategy and the future
profit situation. Varengold Bank has the ability to meet these increased requirements.

See also  A foul smell leads to a corpse in the middle of Ouarzazate

However, according to the latest developments and for the purpose of precautionary measures as well as to strengthen the capital base, the Management Board intends to carry forward the net profit
for the financial year 2022 in its entirety with the approval of the Supervisory Board and the next Annual General Meeting in August 2023 and thus not to distribute a dividend for the year 2022.

Varengold Bank will report in the short term as soon as the business planning has been finally adjusted and a new profit forecast for the financial year 2023 can be derived.

Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann
Management Board

Frank Otten
Management Board

You may also like

Court: Only Karlsruhe can review the BDS Bundestag...

Boluarte announces that he will remain in the...

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffer a global drop

German-language media: Germany’s national security strategy is vague...

Angie Palacios sets a new record

Rains generate emergencies in five municipalities of Huila

“The garden is here now”

Virtual job fair extends until Sunday June 18...

Colombia and Germany sign agreement to promote hydrogen

Local torrential rain Anhui launches rainstorm level IV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy