Bochum, March 16, 2023 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE have decided to propose a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share to the company’s Annual General Meeting.

This means that up to 35% of Group FFO (after minorities) would be distributed, which is well below the corridor of the dividend policy.

Contact:

Vonovia SE

Rene Hoffmann

Leiter Investor Relations

Phone: 0234 314 – 1629

[email protected]

