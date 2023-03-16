|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Dividend
16.03.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Vonovia SE: Dividend proposal
The base prospectus as well as the final terms and the basic information sheets can be obtained by clicking on the disclaimer document. Also note the further hints to this advertisement.
Bochum, March 16, 2023 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE have decided to propose a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share to the company’s Annual General Meeting.
This means that up to 35% of Group FFO (after minorities) would be distributed, which is well below the corridor of the dividend policy.
Contact:
Vonovia SE
Rene Hoffmann
Leiter Investor Relations
Phone: 0234 314 – 1629
[email protected]
