EQS-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Dividend
16.03.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Bochum, March 16, 2023 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE have decided to propose a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share to the company’s Annual General Meeting.

This means that up to 35% of Group FFO (after minorities) would be distributed, which is well below the corridor of the dividend policy.

Contact:

Vonovia SE
Rene Hoffmann
Leiter Investor Relations
Phone: 0234 314 – 1629
[email protected]

03/16/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include statutory reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
media archive below

Language:

Deutsch

Company:

Vonovia SE

Universitätsstrasse 133

44803 Bochum

Deutschland

Telephone:

+49 234 314 1609

Fax:

+49 234 314 2995

E-Mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.vonovia.de

ISIN:

DE000A1ML7J1

WKN:

A1ML7J

indices:

DAX

The stock exchange:

Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID:

1584741

