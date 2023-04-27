EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan and Nobian have signed an agreement for the planned strategic partnership for the central lithium processing facility including an equity financing

As part of the project funding, Vulcan has split the first phase of its proposed 24,000 ton capacity integrated lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) and renewable energy project into two separate special purpose vehicles (SPVs):

SPV1 encompasses the facilities and infrastructure related to the production of renewable energy and lithium chloride (LiCl) and includes land, wells, pipelines, geothermal and lithium extraction facilities. Production of SPV1 includes renewable energy and LiCl, the latter being sold to SPV2.

SPV2 involves the CLP, which converts LiCl to LHM with HCl as a by-product. The LHM is sold to Vulcan, which then passes it on to buyers.

The term sheet provides that, subject to the execution of the definitive agreements for the transaction and the satisfaction of other conditions, Nobian will contribute €161 million (approximately A$265 million) in cash as equity to fund the CAPEX for the CLP to Acquire 50% of the SPV2 joint venture based on an agreed pre-money valuation of EUR 322 million for the CLP SPV2.

According to Vulcan’s Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) published in February 2023, the CAPEX requirement of SPV2 is estimated at EUR 322 million. Nobian’s equity contribution, together with the Company’s expected debt financing of the project, is expected to fully fund the CLP’s funding needs.

The Company is targeting a debt to equity ratio of 65:35 for the total financing of the first phase. Based on the DFS, the NPV of SPV1 represents 77% of the total phase one NPV, while the NPV of SPV2 is 23%.

Ende der Insider information

04/26/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include legal reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.

media archive below

Language: Deutsch Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited Level 11,Brkfl. Pl.,125 StGeorgesTer. 6000 Perth Australia E-Mail: [email protected] Internet: www.v-er.eu ISIN: AU0000066086 WKN: A2PV3A The stock exchange: Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1618357

end of message EQS News-Service