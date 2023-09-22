EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: ART Holding GmbH, acquisition of newly issued convertible bonds

Reporting and public disclosure of the transactions of persons who exercise managerial functions and persons closely related to them
22.09.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
1. Information about the people who perform management tasks and the people who have a close relationship with them
a) Name
Name and legal form: ART Holding GmbH
2. Reason for the report
a) Position / Status
Person is closely related to: Title: First name: Aroosh Last name(s): Thillainathan Position: Board of Directors
b) Initial report
3. Information about the issuer, the participant in the market for emissions certificates, the auction platform, the auctioneer or the auction supervisor
a) Name
b) HER
4. Information about the business(s).
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identifier
Type: Other related to shares/debt securities FI ISIN: DE000A351ZV0
b) Type of business
Acquisition of newly issued convertible bonds
c) Price(s) and volume
Price(s) Volume 1000.00 EUR 37015000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregate Volume 1000.00 EUR 37015000.00 EUR
e) Date of business
f) Place of business
Outside a trading venue
Language: German Company: Northern Data AG An der Welle 3 60322 Frankfurt am Main Germany Internet: www.northerndata.de
85957 09/22/2023 CET/CEST
