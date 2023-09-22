EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: ART Holding GmbH, acquisition of newly issued convertible bonds



Reporting and public disclosure of the transactions of persons who exercise managerial functions and persons closely related to them

22.09.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

1. Information about the people who perform management tasks and the people who have a close relationship with them

a) Name

Name and legal form: ART Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the report

a) Position / Status

Person is closely related to: Title: First name: Aroosh Last name(s): Thillainathan Position: Board of Directors

b) Initial report

3. Information about the issuer, the participant in the market for emissions certificates, the auction platform, the auctioneer or the auction supervisor

a) Name

b) HER

4. Information about the business(s).

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identifier

Type: Other related to shares/debt securities FI ISIN: DE000A351ZV0

b) Type of business

Acquisition of newly issued convertible bonds

c) Price(s) and volume

Price(s) Volume 1000.00 EUR 37015000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregate Volume 1000.00 EUR 37015000.00 EUR

e) Date of business

f) Place of business

Outside a trading venue

Language: German Company: Northern Data AG An der Welle 3 60322 Frankfurt am Main Germany Internet: www.northerndata.de

End of message EQS News Service

85957 09/22/2023 CET/CEST

