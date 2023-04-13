Home News EQS-News: Golden Independence expands its Napoleon project in British Columbia Page 1
EQS-News: Golden Independence expands its Napoleon project in British Columbia

EQS-News: Golden Independence expands its Napoleon project in British Columbia Page 1

Golden Independence is expanding its Napoleon project in British Columbia

13.04.2023 / 20:02 CET/EST
Golden Independence is expanding its Napoleon project in British Columbia

Die Golden Independence Mining Corp. (WKN: A3DXRN; ISIN: CA3810832038) is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its exploration-stage Napoleon Gold Project in the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia. The Company has increased the size of the project area by approximately 506 acres, or 20%, to a total of 3,168 acres by direct staking based on anticipated results of interpretation of historical samples. The Napoleon Project consists of 3,168 hectares of contiguous tenure that is wholly owned by the Company and is not subject to royalties. The Company has engaged Tripoint Geological Services of Victoria, British Columbia to plan an upcoming exploration program to be initiated later this quarter.

“We have significantly expanded our intriguing Napoleon Project by almost 20% and an in-depth analysis of historical records has shown that gold mineralization is hosted on the new properties”said Jeremy Poirier, CEO of Golden Independence, adding:

“We will be actively working in the coming weeks to design an exploration program facilitated by the project’s year-round accessibility and well-developed infrastructure.”

The Company also announces that it has signed an agreement with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“EMC”). EMC will support the company with marketing services for up to six months starting April 17, 2023. The business relationship can be extended or terminated at any time within the contract period.

