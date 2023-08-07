EQS News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration page 1

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV has declared dividends for several share classes.

The ex-dividend date is August 10, 2023, the record date is August 11, 2023, and the payment date is September 8, 2023.

For more information, contact Matheson at +353 1 232 2000.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

03.08.2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

