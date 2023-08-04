EQS News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividends Page 1

The JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV announce dividends. The ex-dividend date is August 10, 2023. The record date is August 11, 2023 and the payment date is September 08, 2023. Dividends are declared for various share classes.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividends

03.08.2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST

