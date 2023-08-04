Home » EQS News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividends Page 1
EQS News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividends Page 1

EQS News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividends

The JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV announce dividends. The ex-dividend date is August 10, 2023. The record date is August 11, 2023 and the payment date is September 08, 2023. Dividends are declared for various share classes.

EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividends

03.08.2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST
News source: EQS Group AG | 03.08.2023, 16:00

