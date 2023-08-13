EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Result of Meeting

Shortly

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV held an extraordinary general meeting on July 26, 2023.

A resolution as set out in a circular dated July 3, 2023, was passed at the meeting.

The directors of the ICAV announced the results of the meeting.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Result of Meeting

