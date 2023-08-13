EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Result of Meeting

Shortly
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV held an extraordinary general meeting on July 26, 2023.
A resolution as set out in a circular dated July 3, 2023, was passed at the meeting.
The directors of the ICAV announced the results of the meeting.
JPMorgan can be contacted for further information.
EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Result of Meeting
27.07.2023 / 2:00 PM GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News source: EQS Group AG | 07/27/2023, 3:00 p.m. | 113 |
0
|
0