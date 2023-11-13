EQS News: Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) – RMB Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF – effective from December 12, 2023

Liquidation of the JPMorgan ETF (Ireland) – RMB Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF from December 12, 2023. Securities transaction costs will be borne by the shareholders, other costs by the management company. Dividend distribution on December 7, 2023, further income will be paid out from the liquidation proceeds.

EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Other

Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) – RMB Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF – effective from December 12, 2023

02.11.2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST

The issuer/publisher is responsible for the content of the message.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

