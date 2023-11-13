Home » EQS News: Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) – RMB Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF – effective from December 12, 2023
News

EQS News: Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) – RMB Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF – effective from December 12, 2023

by admin
EQS News: Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) – RMB Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF – effective from December 12, 2023

Liquidation of the JPMorgan ETF (Ireland) – RMB Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF from December 12, 2023. Securities transaction costs will be borne by the shareholders, other costs by the management company. Dividend distribution on December 7, 2023, further income will be paid out from the liquidation proceeds.

EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Other
Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) – RMB Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF – effective from December 12, 2023

02.11.2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST
The issuer/publisher is responsible for the content of the message.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

News source: EQS Group AG | November 2, 2023, 4:00 p.m. | 133 |

0

0

See also  Multiple Rivers and Reservoirs in Heilongjiang Province Exceed Warning Levels After Heavy Rainfall

You may also like

Atlético Nacional fan who insulted Bodmer broke his...

No security without the Global South – DW...

TSE declares a firm victory for Nayib Bukele...

Zelensky warns of “catastrophe” after fall of Avdiivka:...

Meeting of environmental experts and local students in...

China’s “Doctor Ali” in aiding Africa: welcoming new...

Katarina Witt: The “beautiful face of socialism” made...

Sonsonate recovers public spaces besieged by gangs

These are the days that IRS tax refunds...

Delivery of aid to victims of Dosquebradas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy