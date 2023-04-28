Home » EQS-News: Samara Asset Group Makes a Donation to Brink to Finance Ongoing Bitcoin Development Seite 1
EQS-News: Samara Asset Group Makes a Donation to Brink to Finance Ongoing Bitcoin Development

28.04.2023 / 15:45 CET/EST
Malta, 04.28.2023. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR), is pleased to announce a $150,000 donation to Brink Technologies, a charitable Bitcoin development community
strengthening the Bitcoin protocol and network through fundamental research and development. Samara has made a commitment to continue this donation for the next three years to finance the annual
salary of a developer contributing to the growth and development of the Bitcoin network.

Unlike every other layer-1 crypto protocol, which typically has either a foundation or corporate entity supporting its development, Bitcoin stands alone with no such organization overseeing its
continued development. Its creator, the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, vanished roughly a decade ago, leaving the Bitcoin community in charge of its own development. In his absence, many
individuals have organized themselves to contribute to Bitcoin’s ongoing development. Charitable organizations, such as Brink, have become a popular method for donors to contribute to with the
proceeds used to finance the annual salary of a Bitcoin developer.

“At Samara, we believe the future of global capital markets are decentralized and democratized, with Bitcoin playing a vital role in the development of this inclusive financial world,” said Patrick
Lowry, Samara CEO. “We are proud to back Bitcoin builders, not only by investing in many of the world’s best companies building infrastructure for Bitcoin, but now by donating to Brink to finance a
developer for the next three years. It is my sincere hope that other public companies that believe in Bitcoin will join Samara in this initiative so that Bitcoin may continue to flourish.”

