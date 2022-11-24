Nine hundred and fifty thousand euros to private schools in Treviso. The municipal administration has renewed the contributions to the eighteen private kindergartens with the desire to promote and support the services offered by the private schools in the area also for 2023 (coordinated by Don Bernardo Marconato, parish priest of Sant’Agnese).

In 2021, 900 thousand euros had been allocated (which also included a Covid-19 fund), in addition to the 800 thousand euros for 2019 and another 800 thousand for 2020, which had increased the agreements of previous years by 100 thousand euros. “In fact, the contributions have been increased by 35% compared to the agreements signed before 2019″, underlines the mayor Mario Conte. «Equal schools represent an opportunity for fundamental training and growth for Treviso families and children», the words of the mayor of Treviso Mario Conte. «I thank the municipal councilor Antonio Dotto who contributed to this new agreement with dialogue and discussion. On the part of our administration there is the maximum effort to guarantee quality teaching to the little ones, both in the offer and in the structures. We strongly believe in the management of equal schools, which represent an opportunity for many families. We want to continue to support the city’s institutions so that they can allow children to grow up in safe environments with the usual quality of teaching and the functionality of the structures”.

“It is an administrative choice of sure impact”, the words of the councilor for education Silvia Nizzetto. «We want to continue to be alongside families and support the merit and value of our private schools. Indeed, thanks to the paritarie and the parishes, we are able to respond to a need on the part of families who find a fundamental service in paritarie».

“We are talking about a concrete support measure for families”, adds the councilor for the Budget Christian Schiavon. “The initiative will touch hundreds of families, with a form of concrete help, moreover implemented compared to previous years, which responds to the needs of private schools”.

The schools involved in the agreement are: Carmen Frova (Parish of S. Anna Madre della BV Maria in S. Maria del Rovere), Divina Provvidenza, S. Pio X, “Bimbinsieme” (Soc. Coop. Insieme si può Onlus), Bricito, Zanotti (OMC Episcopal College Pius X), Benedict XV, Provera, Fra’ Claudio, Maria Bambina, Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Christ the King, Rubinato, Maria Bertilla, Casa Mia (Provincial Cooperative Services Scs), Maria Immacolata, S. Liberale , Graziano Appiani (IPAB Appiani-Turazza).