Equal opportunities. Region, Metropolitan City, Municipality and University of Bologna adhere to “No Women No Panel” the initiative promoted by Rai to support gender balance in public debate

Bologna – Promote a balanced presence of women in public debate, conferences, seminars and talks.

The Emilia-Romagna Region, the Metropolitan City, the Municipality and the University of Bologna join the list of institutions that support Rai in pursuing the objectives of “No Women No Panel – Without women we don’t talk about it” the initiative born within the European Commission and relaunched in the territories by the Italian Radio and Television through a series of implementation protocols.

Today in Bologna the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini; the metropolitan mayor of Bologna, Matthew Lepore; the deputy mayor, delegated to Equal Opportunities, Emily Marion Clancy; the pro-rector of the University of Bologna, Simona Tondelli and the president Rai, Marinella Soldi.

This adds a new chapter to the dissemination of the project in the territories – after the signing a year ago of the Memorandum of Understanding, signed by the President of Rai with the representatives of the country’s top institutions, and the protocols in Bari, Florence, Milan and Perugia – for promote the presence of women in the public debate, enhancing female skills, experiences and talents for a more complete implementation of the principles of equal democracy and pluralism.

The regional councilor for Equal Opportunities also took part in the initiative Barbara Lori and the head of the Metropolitan City Equality Plan, Simon Lembi.

