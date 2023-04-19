Equanis online shop – high-quality supplementary feed for horses Berlin news – Berlin business news Current news on the Internet

Berlin, April 19, 2023 – The company Equanis has specialized in high-quality supplementary feed for horses. The offer is aimed at horse owners who want to preventively do something good for their animal. Because especially with more stressed or older horses, there can quickly be an increased need for micro and macronutrients, which cannot be adequately covered by feeding or household remedies.

“The health of the horse is particularly important to us,” says the managing director of Equanis. “That’s why we offer supplementary feed in our online shop, which offers supplements with precisely coordinated and natural ingredients for the musculoskeletal system, but also for the metabolism, the muscles or the nervous system of the horse.”

Equanis products are laboratory tested and Made in Germany. This is precisely why an additional dose of our supplementary feed can make sense, especially in top-class sport. The online shop is certified by TrustedShops and guarantees fast delivery within a few working days.

“We would like to offer our customers the opportunity to support and care for their horse in the best possible way,” says the managing director. “Because only a healthy horse can perform at its best and give pleasure for a long time.”

Equanis offers a wide range of supplementary feeds that are specially tailored to the needs of horses. The ingredients such as devil’s claw, MSM and glucosamine counteract diseases such as spavin or arthrosis and ensure that the horse is optimally supplied with nutrients. An additional supply of supplementary feed can help to keep the horse in a healthy condition for as long as possible.

Equanis stands for high-quality supplementary feed that meets the needs of horses. The online shop offers quick and easy ordering options as well as high-quality products. Horse owners can get comprehensive information about the range here and convince themselves of the quality of the products.

Press contact:

Benjamin Geuder

Equanis GmbH

Hildastr. 21

68782 Bruehl

E-Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.equanis.de