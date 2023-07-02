Equestrian sport: Show jumper Ehning triumphed at the Grand Prix of Aachen

Equestrian show jumper Ehning triumphed at the Aachen Grand Prix



The show jumper Marcus Ehning from Germany on the horse Stargold jumps over an obstacle. photo

© Uwe Anspach/dpa

At the end of the CHIO, show jumper Marcus Ehning won the Grand Prix of Aachen for the third time. The 42-year-old prevailed on Sunday in front of 40,000 spectators in the Stargold saddle. In the jump-off of the 1.5 million euro test, the rider from Borken and his horse showed the fastest flawless ride and pushed Daniel Deußer and Killer Queen into second place. Third was Philipp Weishaupt from Riesenbeck with Zineday.

Last year’s winner Gerrit Nieberg failed in the jump-off. The 28-year-old from Sendenhorst conceded a knockdown with Ben in the second round and finished ninth. Even more annoying was the end for McLain Ward. The American would have received record prize money with first place, since as the winner of Geneva and in ‘s’-Hertogenbosch he would have received an additional Grand Slam prize of one million euros. But the 47-year-old quickly conceded eight penalty points with Azur – and gave up.

