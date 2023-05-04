Home » Equinor to commence second tranche of the 2023 share buy-back programme
Equinor to commence second tranche of the 2023 share buy-back programme

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will after the Annual General Meeting 10 May 2023 commence the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 of around USD 1.67 billion, as
announced in relation with the first quarter results on 4 May 2023.

Execution of share buy-back from May 2023 and until April 2024 is subject to renewal of an authorisation from the annual general meeting 10 May 2023 to the Board of Directors.

