By Political Writing

As EL PILÓN revealed, Elmer Jiménez was appointed manager of the Comptroller General of Cesar. The appointment was made directly by the Comptroller General, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez.

Jiménez was director of the Municipal Sports and Recreation Institute, Indupal, during the government of former mayor Augusto Ramírez. Besides, in 2015 he was a candidate for the Valledupar Council for the Conservative party, where he worked alongside representative Ape Cuello, his political boss.

THE PYLON learned that the arrival of Elmer Jiménez to the Cesar Management of the Comptroller It is part of the programmatic agreements of the Comptroller General with the political parties that elected him.

One of the first to get on the bus of his candidacy was the Conservative party; In return, the comptroller has now put a token of Congressman Ape Cuello in management.

Jiménez came in to replace Daniela Pumarejo, elected manager in 2021 with the support of ex-congressman Chichí Quintero. A source pointed to THE PYLON that, as the Liberal party was one of the last to join the candidacy of Carlos Hernán Rodríguez, the Cesar Management went to the Blue Team.

The choice of Elmer Jiménez caused surprise because his name It did not appear among the postulates. Initially they posted the resumes of Delwin Jiménez and Sandra Cujia, however, the comptroller would have asked for other names.

THE CHANGES

The current manager of the Comptroller he is also an opponent of mayor Mello Castro. At the beginning of 2022, he accused him of doing nothing as a deputy and councilor: “It seems that Mello Castro has not understood that he is no longer on the Council or in the Assembly, where he did little or nothing. I hope he realizes that he is the mayor of Valledupar and that he requires another attitude.

In addition to Elmer Jiménez, he joined the Comptroller General Rosalinda Martinez Montero, in the position of provincial comptroller. Martínez is a member of the political group of former congressman Chichí Quintero.

On the contrary, the provincial comptroller Mónica Benjumea, the file of the representative José Eliecer Salazar, would have left. It remains to be confirmed whether the new appointment it will also be a representative fee.

Finally, Rafael Enrique Calderón Calderón would be ratified as provincial comptroller of Citizen Participation of Cesar.

POWER AND ROYALTIES

The offices of the Comptroller’s Office were created to decentralize the functions of the entity, that is, the manager is the representative of the controller general in the department. He is the one who speaks in her ear.

The departmental management of Cesar is made up of the tax watchdog groups fiscal responsibility, coercive collection, citizen participation and Royalties group.

The controllers have the responsibility of supervising the resources of the department, “si met the criteria of quality and opportunity”. In addition, they investigate whether there were acts of corruption and who would be responsible for applying the respective sanctions.

Hence, congressmen lobby to put their chips, adding the control they exercise over resources from royalties. In it 2023, Cesar has assigned $804,542 million. That is the figure that the Departmental Management of the Comptroller will monitor.