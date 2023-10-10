Equities are the preferred sector for ESG investors. From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. Capital Group: equities are the sector preferred by investors for ESG

The third edition of the global ESG study highlights how there is a preference for companies that are leaders in sustainability, but also for multi-thematic ESG funds. The share of those investing in bonds compatible with environmental and social commitment is increasing

Within Esg the sector shines equity. But with inflation falling and interest rates close to peak increases, bonds are also becoming interesting from a sustainability perspective. The percentage of global investors implementing i Esg. criteria through equities is 81%, three-quarters of whom (74%) prefer active funds to integrate ESG. This is what emerges from the third edition of the global ESG study by Capital Groupan investment company with assets under management of over $2,300 billion.

ESG BONDS ON THE RISE

If, therefore, equities remain the preferred asset class in the ESG context (81%), investors would like to invest more in bonds sustainable. Around a third (32%) of the sample declares that they intend to increase allocations to ESG bond funds, as a consequence of the decline ininflation and the spike in interest rates, but almost half say there is a lack of fixed income funds aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations…

