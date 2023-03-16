Home News Equities: salvation for the European market? ECB, BMW, Daimler Truck
News

Equities: salvation for the European market? ECB, BMW, Daimler Truck

by admin
Equities: salvation for the European market? ECB, BMW, Daimler Truck

Dr. Hamed Esnaashari

Trader

Dr. Hamed Esnaashari is a trader. He developed his sophisticated trading system taking into account recurring chart patterns with the help of technical analysis. As the founder and managing director of “Formationtrader GbR”, he offers private and institutional stock market participants investment and trading coaching, which is extremely popular. On his highly frequented YouTube channel and homepage, he discusses the financial markets daily from the perspective of an experienced, active trader with a focus on technical analysis, trading anatomy and stock market psychology.

Mr. Esnaashari is also a doctor with a doctorate and a specialist in surgery, has received several awards for his scientific research work, is the author and founder and managing director of the Hong Kong-based company “LTB Limited”, which offers a new type of training box including a curriculum for students and surgeons produced in training

RSS-Feed Dr. Hamed Esnaashari

See also  “Law, justice and constitution”, the new magazine presented to the Court of Milan

You may also like

Representative Democracy – breaking latest news

Alleged sexual harasser of a minor captured in...

including evaluation of a GmbH share with strongly...

African, Caribbean and Pacific countries ready to show...

In Risaralda the victims of road accidents increased.

Inntones: The festival on the farm

Press review of Thursday March 16, 2023: The...

started payments for January and February

Argentinien: Kilombo calls me – For the reopening...

Kinshasa: an ethics protocol in times of epidemic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy