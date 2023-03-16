Dr. Hamed Esnaashari Trader

Dr. Hamed Esnaashari is a trader. He developed his sophisticated trading system taking into account recurring chart patterns with the help of technical analysis. As the founder and managing director of “Formationtrader GbR”, he offers private and institutional stock market participants investment and trading coaching, which is extremely popular. On his highly frequented YouTube channel and homepage, he discusses the financial markets daily from the perspective of an experienced, active trader with a focus on technical analysis, trading anatomy and stock market psychology.

Mr. Esnaashari is also a doctor with a doctorate and a specialist in surgery, has received several awards for his scientific research work, is the author and founder and managing director of the Hong Kong-based company “LTB Limited”, which offers a new type of training box including a curriculum for students and surgeons produced in training

