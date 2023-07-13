Equity Europe Mixed; Weak UK Economy Tempers Positive Sentiment By Investing.com

© Reuters.

Investing.com – European stock markets traded mixed Thursday as investors digested softer-than-expected US inflation data and weak UK growth data.

At 03:25 AM ET (07:25 GMT), the index in Germany was down 0.1%, the UK was down 0.1%, while the index in France was up 0.1%.

Major European stock indexes posted good gains on Wednesday after lackluster US consumer inflation data raised hopes that July’s expected interest rate hike could be the last of this cycle. tightening.

The British economy contracted in May

However, that optimism was dented somewhat on Thursday after data showed the UK economy contracted by 0.1% in May, hit by the impact of strikes and an extra public holiday for the coronation of King Charles.

While the decline was less than the 0.3% expected, and should mean the economy avoids a decline for the second quarter as a whole, it is expected to continue tightening monetary policy at the highest level in the G7. This could make it difficult to avoid a recession in the second half of the year.

IChinese trade data disappoints

Also weighing on sentiment was news out of China on Thursday: data showed the Asian giant shrank 12.4% year-on-year in June, at its worst pace since March 2020 at the height of the COVID pandemic -19.

China also fell 6.8% in June, the fastest pace since March this year and a much deeper contraction than the 4.5% seen in May.

These numbers show how much China‘s reopened economy is faltering, to the detriment of many major European exporters.

Barry Callebaut records a decline in sales

Shares Barry Callebaut (SIX:) fell 1.7% after the world‘s largest chocolate maker reported a decline in nine-month sales volumes from a year earlier amid lower demand from part of customers in an inflationary environment.

Oil goes up; Chinese imports of crude oil increased in June

Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday to near three-month highs, thanks to softer-than-expected US data and strong monthly oil imports from China.

China‘s crude oil imports in June rose more than 45% on a year to hit the second-highest monthly figure on record, according to customs data released Thursday, raising hopes of a recovery in the world‘s second-largest economy and the greater crude oil importer.

However, gains were limited by an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories: The site indicated inventories rose 5.95 million barrels in the week to July 7, much more than expected.

As of 03:25 am ET, the futures were up 0.2% to $75.90 a barrel, while the contract was up 0.3% to $80.34.

It also rose 0.2% to 1,965.10 dollars/oz, while posting a 0.1% increase to 1.1141.

