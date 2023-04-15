Equity experts more optimistic after the first US balance sheet week

After the first wave of quarterly figures from leading US companies, experts are a little more positive about the current accounting season than they were last week. “While we don’t think earnings season will bring much good news, expectations are low enough that stocks could rebound following the results,” wrote Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group in Boston, on Friday a message.

For the first quarter, the experts are now assuming a total of 4.8 percent lower profits for companies in the S&P 500 index compared to the same quarter last year, as Refinitiv reported on Friday. A week ago, they had predicted a 5.2 percent decline. Since then, 30 of the corporations have presented their earnings, including large US banks in particular. In the last quarter of last year, the bottom line was a collective profit decline of 3.2 percent.