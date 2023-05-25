Erasmus +, Usr Abruzzo obtains funding until 2027 – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, MAY 24 – The Regional Education Office for Abruzzo has obtained funding for accreditation (KA120-SCH – School Education sector) from the Erasmus Indire national agency, as coordinator of a Consortium composed from over 30 educational institutions throughout the region. The Erasmus school accreditation plan, for the 2022/2023 school year, saw exchange projects involving a total of 80 teachers and non-teaching staff and 164 pupils. The figures are destined to grow exponentially given that the funding will be disbursed until 2027. An event was organized to celebrate the end of the first year of the project which will feature teachers and students who participated in the mobility in Finland, Spain, Romania , Portugal, France, Ireland, Latvia, Malta. This event will take place on Monday 29 May, from 9 am, in L’Aquila in the Aula Magna of the IIS Amedeo d’Aosta, which in turn is the beneficiary of individual Erasmus School accreditation which has allowed job shadowing activities (monitoring of activities) for staff in Sweden, language courses in Ireland, long-term mobility (2 months) for two female students in Germany and group mobility for male and female students in France and Spain.



The event “Sowing the seeds of cooperation” (planting the seeds of cooperation), in addition to the students benefiting from the mobility, will take part: the general director of Usr Abruzzo, Massimiliano Nardocci, the councilor of the Municipality of Aquila Manuela Tursini, the the municipal councilor for tourism Ersilia Lancia, the head teacher of the ‘d’Aosta’ Maria Chiara Marola and other heads and teachers of the partner schools.



“Sowing the seeds of cooperation” will be an opportunity to understand the importance that internationalization and the Erasmus+ program in particular have for the Abruzzo school, for students and their families. (HANDLE).

