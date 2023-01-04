Listen to the audio version of the article

More than 18 million euros allocated in 2022 and intended to finance 386 projects under Erasmus+ Youth and over 7 million euros for 296 projects under the European Solidarity Corps. These are the data that tell of the commitment of the National Youth Agency to encourage the participation of young people through European programmes. «We say goodbye to a truly special year, which has brought together various important anniversaries. In 2022, declared the European Year of Youth, we celebrated 35 years of the Erasmus program and also 15 years of activity of the Youth Agency», declares the general director of Ang Lucia Abbinante. A commitment that remains high also for 2023: the European Commission has recently published the call for proposals and the program guides. All the information to participate is available on the website of the National Youth Agency.

Erasmus+ Youth

For 2023, the resources with which the National Youth Agency will be able to finance projects under Erasmus+|Youth amount to over 25 million euros. The funds are divided among the various actions: KA1 Mobility Project (KA151/KA152/KA153) 12,076,142 euros; KA1 Youth Participation (KA154) 2,291,026 euros; KA1 DiscoverEU Inclusion Action (KA155) €595,033; KA2 Cooperation partnerships (KA220) 7,653,977 euros; KA2 Small-scale partnerships (KA210) €1,692,656; and Sport (KA182) 856,240 euros. The latter action, aimed at supporting the mobility abroad of the personnel of sports associations operating at a grassroots and non-competitive level, will be managed for the first time at a decentralized level starting from 2023. The appointed body will be precisely the National Youth Agency. Sport action was officially presented last December 19, at the Troisi cinema in Rome, in an event organized by the Agency to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Erasmus programme. An anniversary that the institution has chosen to “celebrate”, creating the web series “Quelli dell’Erasmus” which tells the program through the testimonies of young people of different generations who participated in it. The 35th anniversary of the Erasmus program was celebrated with various initiatives throughout the year. The closing event took place on 14 December in Brussels.

European Solidarity Corps

As regards the European Solidarity Corps programme, the total resources amount to 10,254,165 euros, of which 6,716,798 euros for volunteering projects, 1,068,820 euros for solidarity projects, 680,978 euros for Net and Quality Label and, finally, 1,787,569 euros for TEC. The European Solidarity Corps program was at the center of two important events: in July 2022, the Agency brought together various representatives of the world of volunteering in Palermo in the “Team us” event: a great moment for comparing experiences and good practices . Furthermore, on 5 and 6 December, coinciding with the International Day of Volunteering, over 100 young European volunteers of the European Solidarity Corps met in Rome to share their testimonies as part of the Annual Event dedicated to the programme.

European programs, but not only

There are numerous activities carried out by the National Youth Agency to encourage the participation of young people. In 2022, a second call of the Gen C project was published, created with Ashoka Italia, to create a large community of young promoters of social change. On November 18, the new 50 changemakers of phase 2 of the project were awarded in Rome. 2022 was also an important year for ANG inRadio, the under 30 digital radio network. A new tender, created in collaboration with the Mission Structure for the enhancement of national anniversaries and the participatory dimension of the new generations, has in fact made it possible to create groupings of already existing digital antennas, real local principals to bring information on European programs closer to the various territories.

Other initiatives

In 2022, the Agency decided to enhance internal research activity, with a new section of the site that hosts various reports on issues related to the world of youth and European programmes. The Agency then promoted, together with the National Youth Council, the research “Post pandemic generation: needs and expectations of young Italians in the post Covid period”, carried out by Censis. A document that analyzes the dreams and needs of young people after the pandemic experience. Finally, with a careful look at youthful languages ​​and tools, Ang promoted the podcast “We are the young”, produced by Chora Media, written and conducted by Giulia Cavaliere: five decades in five episodes that tell the experience of youth together to representative characters of the various years.