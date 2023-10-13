Erbaş: All Muslims need to join forces – Current News

President of Religious Affairs Ali ErbaşParticipated in the ‘Prayer for the Oppressed, Loyalty to Palestine Morning Prayer Meeting’ program in Ordu. In addition to Erbaş, Ordu Governor Muammer Erol, Metropolitan Mayor Mehmet Hilmi Güler and many people attended the program held in the historical Yalı (Aziziye) Mosque. Erbaş performed the morning prayer in the program, which started with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

‘THE NAME OF THE TRUE RELIGION BROUGHT BY ALL PROPHETS IS ISLAM’

speaking after prayer Ali ErbaşStating that morning prayer meetings are held in all mosques in Turkey, he said, “From the moment the world was founded, the struggle between right and wrong has always been going on since the first man and the first prophet, Prophet Adam. From now on, it will continue until the end of time. The important thing is that people take part in the right side.” The name of the true religion brought by the prophets and generally brought by all the prophets is Islam. Those who are on the side of truth, where the principles of Islam are included, are in a place that complies with the consent of God Almighty. That is why we say that all the servants created by Allah are the ones sent by him. “Let them follow the footsteps of the prophets,” he said.

‘OUR GLORY ARMY IS FIGHTING GREAT’

Noting that there have always been people who want to extinguish the light of Allah and that there still exist today, Erbaş said, “Yesterday, our ancestors fought on various fronts. They fought for our religion, they fought for our call to prayer. They fought for our flag. 80 people left our village, 6 people returned. Others are martyrs. From Çanakkale to Yemen, from Sarıkamış to Maraş and Antep, enemies tried to invade everywhere, but our ancestors turned Anatolia into their grave. Today, our glorious army is fighting a great struggle within and beyond the borders of our country. “Our army is fighting against terrorists and enemies who support terrorists,” he said.

‘ALL MUSLIMS NEED TO COOPERATE’

Erbaş, Jerusalem and Palestine Stating that Muslims should join forces to achieve this, he said:

“Jerusalem, Palestine, which has been named as the land of peace since the time of the Prophet Omar for more than a century, and has carried its name thanks to Muslims for centuries, is under great oppression. In order to eliminate this oppression, all Muslims must join forces and be one fist. We, as the Turkish nation, Thoughts may be different, but our hearts have always beat differently when we talk about Jerusalem. When we think of Palestine, the prophets there come to our mind. Is it possible to be insensitive? As a Muslim, when we talk about Jerusalem and Palestine, is it possible not to see the oppression committed there? It is not. Creating this awareness today is the goal of putting an end to oppression. We gathered in all mosques to pray for peace, for innocent people not to die, and for our martyred soldiers and our brothers who were martyred in Jerusalem and Palestine. I would like to remind you how united believers should be. For God, for honor, for the homeland, “Let our voices rise, amen for Islam, for the flag, for the call to prayer and for all the martyrs.”

Ranker, He prayed after his speech. The program ended with soup and bagels offered to the participants.

