Exactly five months after the controversial large-scale demonstration in Erding against the federal government’s green heating law plans, Monika Gruber, Bavarian cabaret star and controversial demo supporter, once again commented on the events of that June day.

According to information from the “Münchener Abendzeitung” (AZ), the 52-year-old admitted that it was a “big wrong decision” to invite Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and his deputy Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters, FW) to the demo. Because of this, the reporting was “largely” about the appearances of the two top politicians and less about the matter at hand.

Experienced many rejections – out on stage

Gruber’s stance on energy policy and the traffic light government’s Corona course was not met with applause by every fan or feature writer. Since the demo, she has experienced repeated rejection, even “in the industry,” she said THE. Her former companion Christian Springer also criticized her. According to “Exxpress,” some people see “agitation against the Greens” in Gruber’s stance:

She is met with a sometimes massive wave of hate on social media and also in her own industry, which is one reason why she won’t stay on the stage for much longer.” (Exxpress)

“Erding cost me three years of my life,” admitted Gruber in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (SZ, Paywall) a. “But thank God the years are being subtracted.” It was also a few days after the demo knownthat Gruber and her long-time partner, the racing manager Thomas Überall, had already separated a year and a half earlier.

That was all perhaps a bit much for the trained foreign language secretary and actress. In any case, the place and time of the end of her stage career have been decided for weeks: on March 8th next year, “the Gruberin” wants to complete her last solo appearance as a cabaret artist in the Munich Olympiahalle – with her program “Without Words”. Gruber’s official reason for the end was that she “didn’t want to become her own caricature.” “What if at some point people say: She used to be funnier, livelier, the grubber?”

Demo: “Stop the heating ideology”

Monika Gruber made it onto the political pages of daily newspapers nationwide in the summer when she helped put together a large demonstration against the draft heating law (GEG) from Robert Habeck’s Ministry of Economic Affairs in her home town of Erding on June 10th.

According to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” the local master optician Franz Widmann, who had previously fought against the GEG all alone on Erdinger Schrannenplatz for weeks. Widmann ultimately also registered the demo. The so-called “transport transition”, gender language and nutritional recommendations from the world of the Greens should also be discussed critically. Gruber spread the word on her social media accounts.

With great media interest, 13,000 people ultimately came to the rally. It was probably also thanks to Gruber’s popularity that even the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and his deputy, Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters, FW) were willing to appear. However, Gruber did not even invite representatives of the “Alternative for Germany” (AfD), who had also spoken out against the heating law and green politics.

Söder took on the audience

As it quickly became clear, the exuberant Erdinger audience cheered his Economics Minister Aiwanger far more enthusiastically than their Prime Minister Söder. His appearance was so overshadowed by whistles, hecklers and boos that Söder went on the offensive against “supporters of the AfD and lateral thinkers scene”, like him “Munich Mercury” reported. Söder was shouting “Get off!” with the words “They are shouting ‘Get off’. All I can tell you is: Get out yourself! Anyone who acts like this is not a democrat for our country. We distance ourselves from such people, fundamentally!” Was it the memory of Söder’s tough Corona course that had so upset many people?

Co-organizer Gruber was forced to defuse the situation and call the demo audience to order using a microphone. She asked for “more respect for the Prime Minister”.

In any case, Aiwanger’s pithy words created a much more positive atmosphere – including his now famous saying about the point “where the silent vast majority of this country must finally take back democracy.” Aiwanger was even clearer: he advised “those in Berlin [zu] say: You must have your asses open up there.”

Aiwanger’s speech in particular caused a lot of criticism from his opponents, and the organizers also had to put up with critical tones. Despite all the trouble, Gruber announced immediately after the Erdingen event that he wanted to organize another large demonstration on Munich’s Theresienwiese. But nothing more came of it. The controversial heating law was passed with a clear majority in the Bundestag on September 8th. After months of debate, there was a lot of excitement before the final vote in Parliament.

For Free Voters leader Hubert Aiwanger, his Erdinger appearance not only didn’t seem to have done any harm, but perhaps even benefited him. In the most recent Bavarian election, his Free Voters achieved a total of 15.8 percent, 4.2 percentage points more than in 2018. In the subsequent coalition talks, Aiwanger even managed to negotiate one more ministerial post for his party. The Bavarian AfD was able to gain 4.4 percentage points and ended up just ahead of the Greens with 14.6 percent. These only came to 14.4 percent, which corresponds to a decrease of over three percentage points.

Share this: Facebook

X

