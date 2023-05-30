Erdogan and Turkey | Geopolitical News

di Shorsh Surme –

Turkey is a Muslim country located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, and has been led since 2003 by conservative Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won the second round of presidential elections on Sunday. On October 29, 1923, after the fall of the Ottoman Empire in World War I, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (“Father of the Turks”) proclaimed the Republic of Turkey, which he led until his death in 1938. Ataturk set Turkey on the path to a rapid “Westernization” and included secularism among its founding principles with the abolition of the Caliphate and religious education institutes. The landslide victory in 2002 of the Islamist-derived Justice and Development Party (AKP) ended an era of governmental instability, but caused great concern in secular circles. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one of the party’s founders, became prime minister in 2003 and then president in 2014. He came to power with a conservative project that recalls the glory of past sultans, ushering in “neo-Ottamanism”. Turkey has seen three military coups, each followed by harsh repression, in 1960, 1971 and 1980. The Turkish army, which sees itself as the guarantor of secularism, forced the Islamist prime minister to resign Necmettin Erbakan, sponsor of Erdogan, who tightened his grip on the army as soon as he assumed power. On 15 July 2016, Recep Tayyip Erdogan escaped a coup attempt that killed 250 people and injured 1,500. It was conducted by military personnel, but Erdogan accused it of being masterminded by US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen and launched an unprecedented purge in which tens of thousands of Kurdish soldiers, judges, intellectuals, journalists and dissidents were arrested. In 2017, predominantly Sunni Turkey with a population of 85 million people moved from a parliamentary system to a presidential system that greatly expanded the powers of the head of state. Having become a leading regional power, Turkey recently resumed diplomatic relations with Israel, contacted Saudi Arabia and moved closer to the UAE. It is militarily involved in the conflicts in Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria. Turkey has been a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) since 1952, and has the second largest military in the alliance after the United States, with which it disagrees on a number of points including support for Washington to the Syrian Kurdish militias and Ankara’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 anti-missile defense system. His relations with the European Union deteriorated after the 2016 coup attempt and Erdogan’s subsequent authoritarian tendencies. The negotiations for Ankara’s accession to the European Union are at an impasse. On the other hand, since the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine Ankara has managed to maintain good relations with Kiev and Moscow and has offered its mediation in the conflict. In the summer of 2018, the diplomatic crisis between Washington and Ankara and the lack of confidence in the market led to the collapse of the Turkish lira. Inflation reached 85% in October 2022, the highest level in 25 years. The February 2023 earthquake killed at least 50,000 people and caused more than $34 billion in damages, aggravating the economic crisis. When Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party came to power in 2002, the Kurds were hopeful of a peaceful solution: they represent Turkey’s largest minority at 20 million, and are still seeking a solution today. agreement to end the armed struggle for autonomy. However the failure of the talks in 2015 led to the resumption of the armed conflict between the Turkish state and the PKK. Selahattin Demirtas, head of the largest Kurdish formation, the Peoples’ Democratic Party, has been in prison since 2016 on charges of “terrorist propaganda”. In addition to Demirtas, in the turquoise prisons are lawyers, academics, generals and anyone who has spoken out against the “sultan”.